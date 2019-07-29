Man who pointed diaper concealing handgun at officers convicted of assault charges

David Anthony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of multiple assault charges for pointing a diaper concealing a handgun at Ridgecrest police officers.

David Anthony, 34, may face more than 30 years in prison at his sentencing. A court trial will be held to determine whether he has a prior qualifying strike conviction, a District Attorney’s office release said.

On May 1, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at a motel and became involved in a standoff when Anthony pointed a diaper at them, according to prosecutors. Anthony eventually discarded the diaper, which contained a loaded handgun.

Police also found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine and 10 grams of heroin, prosecutors said.

