Man who pleaded no contest to robbing 75-year-old scheduled for sentencing Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of two men who pleaded no contest to robbing a 75-year-old man in Wasco is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Dabrae Dugan, 29, pleaded no contest last month to a robbery charge in exchange for the dismissal of three other felonies, including assault on a person with force likely to result in great bodily injury.

Dugan’s co-defendant, Marvin Gray, 21, is serving a three-year prison term after pleading no contest to the same charge.

The charges against the two men stemmed from a robbery the morning of May 27 in the 1000 block of 7th Street. Dugan punched the victim repeatedly while Gray stole his wallet and cellphone, investigators said in court documents.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma due to life-threatening injuries, according to the documents. He was later listed in stable condition.