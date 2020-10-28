Man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in deadly crash could get charge dismissed in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to manslaughter earlier this month in connection with a crash in Lake Isabella can get the charge dismissed in April 2022 if he stays out of trouble, prosecutors say.

Anthony Tehee entered a no contest plea Oct. 1 to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence. As part of the plea agreement, Tehee must perform 200 hours of community service and not break the law through April 5, 2022, according to prosecutors.

If he follows the terms of the agreement, the case will be dismissed on that date. If not, he’ll be sentenced.

DA’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel said the agreement was reached after consulting with the victim’s family following a hung jury in February.

Tehee was driving a box truck in the eastbound lane of Highway 178, west of Mobile Drive, when he collided head-on with a pickup traveling in the opposite direction. The pickup’s driver died at the scene of the Oct. 18, 2018, crash.

According to court documents, Tehee told investigators he tried turning the wheel as the roadway curved to the right but the steering was sluggish and the truck crossed into the opposite lane. He said he slammed on his brakes when he saw the pickup but it was too late, according to documents filed by the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators didn’t find skid marks or other signs of braking at the scene, and an examination of the box truck showed no mechanical defects. “The steering components were individually inspected and no signs of defects or failure prior to the collision were found,” an officer wrote in court filings.

The CHP recommended the manslaughter charge after determining Tehee caused the crash by allowing the truck to cross double solid yellow lines, the documents said.