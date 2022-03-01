BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who left a community reentry program in Bakersfield has been apprehended and taken to North Kern State Prison in Delano.

Dylan Warren, 26, left the program Feb. 13 and was arrested just before 6 p.m. Monday, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Warren, who was convicted of burglary, had been allowed to serve the end of his sentence at the reentry center to provide him with a variety of services, officials said.

His case will be referred to prosecutors for possible escape charges, according to CDCR.