Man who led officers on chase pleads not guilty to 15 felonies

Deon Hodge / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who escaped from police during a chase and managed to elude authorities for several weeks pleaded not guilty Monday to 15 felonies.

Deon Hodge, 26, is charged with crimes including possession of a firearm by a felon, willful cruelty to a child, recklessly evading a peace officer and recklessly discharging a firearm.

On July 25, Hodge led police on a chase after officers tried stopping the vehicle he was in, police said. Two officers received minor injuries in a crash that occurred as they pursued him.

Hodge got out of the vehicle near Planz Park and managed to escape.

He was arrested Aug. 15 in Sacramento.

Hodge is next due in court Aug. 29 and remains in custody on $1 million bail.