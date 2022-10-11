BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After drinking with family and neighbors for hours, Moris Gilmete drew a gun and shot and killed his wife and her brother.

Gilmete shot Louise Abraham, 34, and Carlos Abraham, 20. Both were declared dead at the scene early Sept. 23, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Union Avenue. Both were shot twice.

Convicted in September of two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, Gilmete on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I just want to say I apologize to the Abraham family,” Gilmete said after Judge Brian M. McNamara handed down the sentence. “I apologize to my neighbors. I apologize to the city of Bakersfield.”

He also apologized to his children.

Louise Abraham, in a recording of a 911 call played repeatedly at trial, shouts, “You’re scaring me with that (expletive) gun.” Shots and screaming are then heard.

Gilmete was arrested after a chase that ended with him crashing a pickup when he drove from Union Avenue onto Highway 178 then the Oswell Street off-ramp, which was closed for construction, according to court documents and testimony.

Upon firing the first shot, Gilmete decided to shoot “everyone” because he couldn’t get in worse trouble than he was already in, he told police according to court documents. He said he fired three or four times then looked for more bullets to kill the rest of his “enemies.”

There were multiple incidents of domestic violence perpetrated by Gilmete in the years leading up to the shooting.

A relative who spoke before sentencing said a young son of Gilmete and Louise Abraham once told her how strong his mother was because his father threw her against the wall and she didn’t cry. The relative said the boy is heartbroken and told her he wishes he could have done more to protect his mother.

The killings have left people mourning both in the U.S. and Micronesia, where they’re from, the relative said. She said Gilmete is a coward and she wishes they could have convinced Louise Abraham to leave him.

Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr prosecuted the case. Defense attorney Gary Turnbull represented Gilmete.