BAKERSFIELD, (KGET) — Constantino Carrera was 20 when he and a teen entered the Imperial Motel in Mojave in 1982 intending to commit a robbery.

Carrera and Ramiro Gonzales, 17, attacked motel managers Jack and Carol Hayes with knives and a pair of scissors, stabbing them to death.

Jack Hayes, 55, had multiple puncture wounds to his body. A piece of the weapon was found inside his skull. Carol Hayes, 50, suffered stab wounds to her front and back.

A coroner’s investigator said there were “considerably more” stab wounds to the the Hayes than needed to kill them.

Carrera and Gonzales were convicted and Carrera received the death penalty.

In 2019, after nearly four decades behind bars, he was set free. First his death sentence was overturned and he received 50 years to life. Later, due to a change in state law, he was released.

U.S. District Court Judge Anthony Ishii reversed Carrera’s death sentence after finding a prosecutor committed misconduct during trial. Nevertheless, the ruling upheld Carrera’s conviction on two counts of first-degree murder.

In 2015, Carrera was given a term of 50 years to life after Superior Court Judge John W. Lua noted the victims were especially vulnerable as they were unarmed and not expecting an attack. He imposed consecutive sentences for each murder conviction.

Then came Senate Bill 261. The law, which took effect in 2016, extended youth offender parole to inmates under 23 when they committed their crime. Carrera fell into that classification.

“Youth offender parole allows parole after serving the required time for only one offense, not the totality of offenses, which means that even though the court sentenced him to consecutive 25-years-to-life terms, youth offender parole, when it was expanded after the resentencing, allowed him to become eligible after serving only the first 25-years-to-life term,” said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.

Carrera became immediately eligible for parole. After waiving his initial parole hearing until 2019, he was granted parole on June 11 of that year and released shortly afterward.

Kern prosecutors opposed parole due to Carrera’s “lack of insight and the cruel and callous nature of the crimes,” said a letter submitted parole board in 2019 by the District Attorney’s office.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said this week Carrera had not been returned to their custody on any violations.