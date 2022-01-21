Man who killed estranged wife, stabbed stepdaughter in 2003 denied parole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who stabbed his estranged wife to death and then stabbed his stepdaughter in the back in 2003 has been denied parole, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Eddie Knight was convicted in 2003 for the second-degree murder of his estranged wife and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the DA. On Jan. 14, Knight was denied parole by the Board of Parole Hearings.

Knight was 50 years at the time of the killing.

Cheryl Rucker

Knight went to the home of his estranged wife, Cheryl Rucker 39, on April 4, 2003, in the city of Taft, where he began to yell and become physical with Rucker in front of her 9-year old son and two daughters, age 11 and 13, according to the DA. As the arguing went on, Knight pushed Rucker to the ground got on top of her and stabbed her multiple times until she was dead.

The DA said Rucker’s son and 11-year-old daughter attempted to stop Knight from killing their mother but were unsuccessful. When the 11-year-old intervened, the DA said, Knight stabbed her in the back and then turned to the 13-year-old daughter and said “you’re next” while still holding the knife he just killed her mother with.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation revealed that Rucker was planning to get a restraining order against Knight, because he had been threatening her life and the lives of her children, according to a statement from the DA’s office. Multiple witnesses said Knight had said he was going to kill his wife and specifically told two people he was going to cut off her head. One witness told investigators that Cheryl was so scared of Knight that she gave him $10,000 to keep him from acting on his threats.

Two of Rucker’s daughters spoke during the parole hearing last week and said how Knight’s actions had impacted their lives, according to the District Attorney’s Office. An older daughter who was 19 at the time of her mother’s death said she was left to help raise her younger siblings, while the 13-year-old daughter at the time has had to deal with the trauma of waiting for Knight to follow through with his “you’re next” threat to kill her, along with having to witness her mother being stabbed to death and then her younger sister stabbed.

During the parole hearing, Knight claimed he did not stab his stepdaughter and when he said “you’re next”, he said he was talking to the dog, according to the DA. Knight also claimed he was protecting his son when he killed Rucker and later hinted that his diabetes may have caused him to hallucinate.

Knight has been denied parole for three more years, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“Effectively representing victims of violent crime goes beyond the criminal trial and even sentencing. Preventing the early release of violent criminals and ensuring that survivors’ voices are heard are both values that lie at the core of the mission of the District Attorney’s Office,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said.