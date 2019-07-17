Lake Isabella man who killed child molester will continue serving 17-year prison term, judge rules

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man who beat to death a man who molested his daughter will continue serving 17 years in prison following a contentious hearing in Superior Court Wednesday.

Raymond Tenorio, 35, was back in Kern County asking the trial judge, John R. Brownlee, to dismiss a felony enhancement that would shave five years off his prison term.

Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang argued Tenorio experienced a father’s worst nightmare upon learning his 4-year-old daughter had been molested by Kirk Haag, 48.

Haag was a registered sex offender who had been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in an unrelated case.

Kang said Tenorio acted in rage and anger as he beat Haag on April 24, 2015, “but those emotions were appropriate under the circumstances.” He intended to give Haag the “beating a of lifetime,” not kill him, the attorney said.

A jury in 2016 acquitted Tenorio of murder and instead convicted him of voluntary manslaughter. Kang argued Tenorio should never have been charged with murder in the first place.

He asked that Brownlee dismiss the enhancement so Tenorio can be released at a time when his children are still under 18 and continue to be a good father to them.

In response, prosecutor David Wilson said there is no evidence of Tenorio being a “good father.” Before sentenced in this case, he served time in prison for beating an elderly man with the man’s cane.

And Tenorio, he said, didn’t immediately kill Haag upon learning of the abuse. Instead, he waited weeks before pummeling the other man.

Tenorio is a “habitual alcoholic” who, after the killing, fled and abandoned his children, Wilson said. He was offered a plea deal but chose to go to trial instead.

Kang then said Wilson pursued this case from the beginning as first-degree murder and his plea offer reflected that. Wilson objected, and the two attorneys began speaking over each other.

“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” Brownlee said. “This is not the United States Congress. We have rules in here.”

Continuing, Wilson said Kang’s characterization of the plea offer was “completely inaccurate.” He said Tenorio was first offered a 14-year prison term, then later a 16-to-17-year term, but rejected both.

The prosecutor added Kang had no say in what charges are filed against a defendant.

“If he wants to be part of the executive branch, there is an application online,” Wilson said. “He can join the District Attorney’s office, if Ms. Zimmer will hire him,” he said referring to District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

Tenorio will be transferred back to a state prison to finish serving out his sentence.