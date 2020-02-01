Man who injured CHP officers in alleged DUI crash pleads no contest to felony charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who laughed and swore at investigators after injuring two California Highway Patrol officers in an alleged drunken driving crash pleaded no contest Friday to a felony DUI charge.

Juan Manuel Moreno, 49 at the time of the crash, pleaded no contest to DUI with bodily injury in exchange for the dismissal of two other felonies, court records show.

Moreno is scheduled for sentencing on March 3.

Officers said Moreno ran a red light on May 11, 2019, while driving his white pickup south on Cottonwood Road. He hit a patrol vehicle and two officers in the vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The pickup continued south until hitting a chain-link fence, then headed west on Feliz Drive, officers said. A fluid trail led officers from the crash scene to a dirt driveway in the 1200 block of Feliz Drive where they encountered Moreno.

He got out of his pickup and walked toward the officers, swaying back and forth and at one point stumbling and almost falling, according to court documents. He ignored commands to get on the ground.

Handcuffed and questioned about the crash, Moreno told officers he was unsure who had the green light. He said he knew he crashed and, “I just didn’t stop,” according to the documents.

Officers drove Moreno from his residence to the crash scene.

As a sergeant took photos for evidence, Moreno laughed and said, “I don’t give a (expletive), you guys are (expletive),” the court filings said.