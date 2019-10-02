Man who housed 144 dog pleads to two infractions in exchange for dismissal of animal cruelty charges

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A man who kept 144 dogs in his Tehachapi home has pleaded to two infractions in exchange for the dismissal of six animal cruelty charges against him.

The dismissal Tuesday of the criminal case against Allen Lee, 69 at the time of his arrest in March of last year, comes after the defense presented evidence resulting in a Superior Court judge reducing the charges from felonies to misdemeanors.

It was established that Lee had been feeding and attempting to care for the animals, said District Attorney’s office spokesman Joseph Kinzel.

“He clearly was overcome with the numbers that he was responsible for, but his conduct did not appear to be malicious toward the animals,” Kinzel said.

The animal cruelty charges did not appear sustainable, Kinzel said, and the pleas on violations of two county ordinances — animals creating a nuisance, and requiring animals to be kept in clean/sanitary condition — were more appropriate.

Lee must pay a $400 fine. He was advised on animal care and licensing requirements.

In an interview last year with KGET’s Olivia LaVoice, Lee said he had nothing but good intentions and things simply spiraled out of control.

He said he was very remorseful about the situation, especially to his neighbors who’ve had to deal with the stench coming from his backyard. He urged people to learn from his mistakes.