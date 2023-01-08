BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In October 1992, the body of Verlin Mitchell was found on his bed. He’d been bound, shot in the head and his neck was broken, either from being hit with something or being “stomped on,” court records say.

Ricky Marsden Mitchell — no relation to Verlin Mitchell — and three others were pulled over the same day in New Mexico in a vehicle belonging to Verlin Mitchell and arrested. Each made incriminating statements, records say.

One of the suspects told authorities Ricky Mitchell ordered them to restrain the victim. Then, the suspect said, Ricky Mitchell demanded he shoot Verlin Mitchell or he’d kill the suspect’s parents.

Ricky Mitchell pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in Kern County Superior Court and was sentenced to life without parole. But he hopes a 2019 change in state law could get him released.

Mitchell, 56, has filed a petition under a change to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Previously, defendants could be found guilty of murder and sentenced to life terms in prison in cases where they weren’t the actual killer but committed a dangerous felony such as robbery or burglary that resulted in the death of another person.

SB 1437, which applies retroactively, now requires a person to actually commit or aid in a killing, or have the intent to kill, during the commission of a crime in order to be charged with murder. Otherwise they can only be prosecuted for the underlying offense, whether it’s robbery, burglary, carjacking or another serious crime.

In his petition, Mitchell argues “he was not the actual killer, did not act with an intent to kill, and was not a major participant in the underlying felony or did not act with reckless indifference to human life in the course of the crime.” He’s asking the court to dismiss the murder charge and resentence him on the underlying crime: burglary.

If resentencing is granted, Mitchell, unless being held on other cases picked up while in prison, would be released.

Justices with the 5th District Court of Appeal had previously denied Mitchell’s petition. He was found ineligible for a hearing because he admitted the burglary special circumstance, thus establishing him as a major participant in the underlying crime.

But the California Supreme Court overturned that ruling. While Mitchell’s appeal was pending, the state Supreme Court had issued a ruling on another case involving a similar petition and found an admission to a special circumstance didn’t bar a defendant from receiving a hearing.

Prosecutors didn’t present another argument to bar Mitchell from a hearing, and appellate court justices on Jan. 4 ordered the case sent back to Kern County. A hearing had not been scheduled but could occur within the next few months.