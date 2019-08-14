Man who gouged out other man’s eye in jealous rage sentenced to life term in prison

Isaac Orozco covers his face as he sits next to his public defender during his sentencing Wednesday.

Mugshot of Isaac Orozco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who gouged out one eye and attempted to remove the other of a man he found in bed with a woman he previously dated was sentenced Wednesday to a life term in prison.

Isaac Manuel Orozco, 39, received a sentence of seven years to life after being convicted last month of aggravated mayhem. If he’s granted parole, he then must serve another eight years on a charge of attempted aggravated mayhem.

Orozco’s public defender asked the sentences be imposed concurrently, but Superior Court Judge John S. Somers found the removal of one eye and the attempted removal of another constituted two separate acts of violence. He imposed concurrent sentences.

One of the victim’s sisters told the court she has trouble sleeping because when she closes her eyes she sees her brother’s face as it was when she first found him after the attack.

The sister, Debbie Martinez, said her brother was blind for a month afterward. He couldn’t feed himself, bathe or brush his teeth.

Although one eye was saved, it was badly damaged. She said he’ll need care for the rest of his life.

“All my family and I want is justice,” Martinez said.

Orozco covered his face with a manila folder during the sentencing hearing. Afterward, he wiped at his eyes with a tissue.

Orozco maimed the victim after breaking into a residence Oct. 1 in the 3900 block of Soranno Avenue.

A jury convicted him July 17 of the five felonies with which he was charged.