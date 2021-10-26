Man who fired gun outside East Bakersfield Walmart gets probation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fired a gun in the air outside the Walmart in East Bakersfield was sentenced Tuesday to time served and two years’ probation.

A judge also ordered Rodolfo Romo to have no weapons in his possession and to stay away from the Walmart at 2601 Fashion Plaza, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Romo pleaded no contest in August to recklessly discharging a firearm.

Police rushed to the store on Dec. 28 to reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Witnesses identified Romo, then 31, as the shooter, and Walmart employees told police he had been inside the store yelling about the Illuminati and demanding to speak with managers.

After firing two shots, Romo dropped the gun and walked back into the store, where he was taken into custody, according to police reports.

Another man picked up the gun and was walking away when a parole agent confronted him and ordered him to the ground, the documents said. That person was later released.

The .38-caliber revolver was not registered to Romo, the reports said.