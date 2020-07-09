Man who failed to show for sentencing in DUI crash that seriously injured woman remains at large

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities say a man remains at large after failing to show for his sentencing in late May for driving under the influence and causing a crash that seriously injured a woman.

Esteban Valdez Gutierrez, 38, took a plea deal in February for 12 years and 11 months in prison. He was allowed to stay out of custody while handling his personal affairs, then never showed for his May 28 sentencing. Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Gutierrez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-6, 195 pounds, brown hair and black eyes. He has a nickname of “Psycho,” court records say.

The morning of Dec. 1, 2016, Gutierrez ran a red light as he drove south on Calloway Drive. He broadsided the car of Jourdan Bacot as she was turning into the parking lot of Riverlakes Community Church, where she was headed to lead a Bible study class.

Gutierrez ran from his pickup and was arrested shortly afterward. He prior convictions for possession of drugs or alcohol while an inmate, driving without a license and drunk and disorderly conduct.

Bacot, 23 at the time, spent days in a coma followed by years of intensive therapy and continues to require around-the-clock care. Prosecutors said she is in a vegetative state.