BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who faced charges of rape and torture in the brutal beating of an ex-girlfriend he accused of speaking with police pleaded no contest Monday to six felonies.

Jason Rodriguez, 37, faces eight years in prison after pleading no contest to three counts of felony domestic violence, possession of a gun by a felon, possession of drugs and methamphetamine possession with the intent to sell, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Attempted murder, torture, rape and seven other charges filed against Rodriguez were dismissed.

“Some of the charges pertaining to sexual offenses and torture were unable to be corroborated by additional investigations conducted while the case was pending, which was a factor in arriving at the plea agreement,” Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.

According to court documents, the ex went to Rodriguez’s hotel room Jan. 25, 2022, to collect her belongings. Once inside, she told detectives, Rodriguez accused her of “snitching” to police about an earlier investigation.

She said he grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face until she fell, kicked her in the stomach and punched her sides, reports said. Then he forced her into the bathroom and cut off chunks of her hair, the woman told police.

She said Rodriguez burned her with a cigarette, put a loaded gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her, according to the documents. She told police he choked and sexually assaulted her.

Police searched Rodriguez’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun with the serial number removed, heroin, meth, prescription pills, a digital scale and cash, reports said.

Under AB 109, Rodriguez was classified as a non-violent offender and released in an earlier case where he was convicted of resisting an officer with violence and being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.