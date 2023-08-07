BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who escaped from a Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation community reentry program on Saturday has been captured in east Bakersfield.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals told 17 News Alejandro Ramos, 34, was arrested Monday on Niles Street near Oswell Street.

State prison officials said Ramos tampered with a GPS device and was determined to be missing from a reentry program facility in Bakersfield on Saturday.

Ramos was serving a six-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon, CDCR officials said.