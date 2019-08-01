Man who escaped during chase last week is wanted in multiple shootings, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who led police on a short chase last week and remains at large is a member of the Eastside Crips gang and wanted in connection with at least two shootings, according to a report.

Deon Hodge, 26, is wanted on multiple charges and has been linked to shootings in December and April, police say in a court document.

Last month, shell casings from those shootings were linked to the killing of a Country Boy Crip gang member, according to the report.

The first shooting occurred Dec. 21, 2018, in the parking lot of the WSS store at 1619 Panama Lane. Officers collected several 9mm shell casings and booked them into evidence. A cellphone the shooter dropped was also recovered.

In April, investigators received notice that the casings in that shooting matched the shell casings left at a shooting March 24 in which two people at a Country Boy Crips gathering were fired upon, according to the document. That shooting occurred near South P Street and Planz Road.

A search warrant allowed police to extract the cellphone’s contents, and investigators discovered Hodge was its owner, the report says.

“Because the firearm used in (the WSS shooting) matched the casings from South P Street and Planz Road, I also determined Hodge — a rival Eastside Crip — is also the main suspect in this case,” an investigator wrote in the report.

On July 25, a phone in Hodge’s possession pinged to an area in the 6300 block of Stockdale Highway, the report says. Police found him around 11 a.m. driving a vehicle whose registered owner lives on that block.

Hodge led police on a chase before ditching the vehicle and running, the report says. He discarded an extended 30-round magazine with ammunition matching the ammunition used in the previous shootings.

As of Thursday, Hodge has not been found.

A search warrant served at the Stockdale Highway address resulted in police seizing three 9mm handguns, an AR-15 rifle, a loaded hundred-round, high capacity AR-15 drum magazine, a loaded 30-round, high capacity AR-15 magazine, a black cellphone and a rose gold iPhone, according to the document.

Hodge is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as black, 5 feet 7 inches, 175 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans and missing a shoe.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.