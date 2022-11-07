Kris Sousa pleaded not guilty to three felonies on Monday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday.

Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. He’s held without bail and due back in court Nov. 15.

Kris Sousa looks toward an attorney during his arraignment Monday.

Deputies on Thursday afternoon were dispatched for a wellness check for Sousa and a caller later reported Sousa made bizarre statements and fled in a stolen white Volvo big rig, according to California Highway Patrol.

The semi-truck was found traveling east of the Flying J Travel Center on Frazier Mountain Park Road. Deputies tried to pull over Sousa but he refused to stop, authorities said. He blew through a stop sign at Lebec Road and continued driving southbound onto the I-5 on-ramp, according to officials.

Deputies followed Sousa on I-5 at speeds of 10 mph then requested CHP take over the pursuit as Sousa left Kern County. CHP officers successfully deployed a spike strip at Smokey Bear Road.

Sousa drove a short distance before the vehicle caught fire and he surrendered.