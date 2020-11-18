Man who struck crying infant and dropped him on concrete, inflicting skull fractures, sentenced to prison

Dayvone Pearson sat next to attorney Monica Bermudez as he was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for injuring a 9-month-old boy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upset over the crying of his girlfriend’s 9-month-old son, Dayvone Pearson grabbed the infant and dropped him on a concrete floor then struck him in the face, inflicting multiple skull fractures.

Pearson, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after being convicted of willful cruelty to a child, with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury. The child’s mother, Mariah Walton, 24, was also found guilty of willful cruelty to a child but was medically unavailable for Wednesday’s hearing. Her sentencing has been rescheduled for Dec. 16.

Prosecutor Garrett Rice

Related Content Local family gives three children a forever home

Prosecutor Garrett Rice said after sentencing that Pearson injured the infant in June 2018. The boy, now 3, will suffer effects from the abuse for the rest of his life, Rice said, and is still dealing with the trauma of what happened.

One bright spot, Rice said, is that the boy was adopted by wonderful parents and is now in a loving home.

Jill and Heath Kelsey adopted the child that Dayvone Pearson injured.

The adoptive parents, Jill and Heath Kelsey, said the boy, Duke, has received some justice with Pearson headed to prison. But it’s not nearly enough.

“I feel like there’s not enough time that he could get to make me happy,” Heath Kelsey said of Pearson’s prison term. “But it’s enough time that maybe he’ll reflect and look back at what he did and where he’s at, and why.”

Jill Kelsey added, “Our goal is for another child to not have to endure what Duke has endured.”