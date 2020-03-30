Man who claimed to be infected by mayonnaise ordered to stand trial in wife’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who detectives say admitted to beating his wife to death with a concrete block after claiming a secret group “infected” him with mayonnaise has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Nathaniel Robertson, 47, is scheduled for a second arraignment April 10 after a judge on Monday found there was enough evidence to support the murder charge filed against him.

Police reports say Robertson beat to death Lidia Robertson, 57, on July 11. She was found suffering “major head trauma” and lying in a pool of blood at a residence in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive.

A neighbor told deputies she heard arguing coming from the Robertsons’ residence the night before. The neighbor said she saw Nathaniel Robertson leave the residence and return carrying what she described as a large rock.

Deputies arrested Nathaniel Robertson at nearby Riverview Park. He said he had been walking around looking for a place to kill himself, according to court documents.

Robertson gave a rambling statement to investigators, saying he killed his wife to “give her compassion and mercy” as “the alignments were not in place to protect her,” the documents said. He also told detectives a group of “brutal, powerful” people had infected him with mayonnaise.