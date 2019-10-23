Man who broke into home while armed with a hammer sentenced to year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In June, Andrew Oldham broke into a house in east Bakersfield while armed with a hammer and was shot by a woman inside, prosecutors said.

He has since recovered, and on Wednesday the 34-year-old was sentenced to a year in jail and mental health probation terms after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree burglary.

Oldham has 281 days of custody credits, according to court records.

Charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, willful cruelty to a child, false imprisonment with violence and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle were dismissed under the plea agreement.

The break-in occurred June 5 in the 3100 block of Montello Street.

An April 19 request for a restraining order filled out by a woman living in the 3100 block of Montello Street asked that Oldham stay at least 100 yards away from her and her home.

The woman said in the request Oldham, her husband’s cousin, began sending her messages demanding she talk to him after she deleted her Facebook account in March.

Oldham told her, “If you don’t talk to me about it I’m going to (expletive) explode,” the woman wrote in the filing. She said Old had twice showed up at her home and told her he loved her.