Man wanted for throwing sidewalk sign through glass door at gas station

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has asked the community for help identifying a man who broke glass doors at a local gas station.

The incident happened on Oct. 2 at the Chevron Gas Station on H Street in Downtown Bakersfield. The man had a disagreement with the store clerk and threw a “sidewalk sign” through the glass doors of the business.

The damages are estimated at $500.

The man is described as black, medium build and around 30 years old. He was wearing a blue hat, green sweater, gray shirt, gray shorts, black shoes, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information should call Detective A. Watkin at the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 326-3558.

