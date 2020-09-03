Man shot dead after brandishing gun at deputy on Highway 14 near Redrock Randsburg Road, authorities say

RANDSBURG, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed after brandishing a gun at a deputy Wednesday morning on Highway 14 near Redrock Randsburg Road, sheriff’s officials say.

The deputy has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

The deputy was dispatched at about 6:52 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun walking along the highway, according to sheriff’s officials. It was reported two vehicles were in the area and possibly connected to the man.

When the deputy arrived, he pulled behind one of the vehicles, and the man got out and brandished a gun at the deputy, officials said. The man was fatally shot, and the deputy was uninjured.

A shotgun was located next to the man, according to the sheriff’s office. His name had not yet been released.