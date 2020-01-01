Man who barricaded himself inside burning residence arrested on charges of assaulting a peace officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who barricaded himself inside a burning residence Wednesday was arrested on multiple counts of assault on a peace officer in an incident that injured two firefighters, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Normandy Drive to assist the Kern County Fire Department with a “combative” man inside a residence that was on fire, officials said.

Firefighters forced their way inside the home and restrained Patricio Orque until deputies arrived and took him into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Two firefighters suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.