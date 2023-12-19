BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man who alleges police assaulted him when taking him into custody has pleaded no contest to multiple felonies, according to Superior Court records.

Jason Dean Crawford on Friday pleaded no contest to spousal abuse and resisting arrest in connection with his May 5 arrest. He also pleaded no contest to possession of a gun by a felon, recklessly evading a peace officer and spousal abuse in other cases, according to court records.

Sentencing is set for next month.

Police were dispatched on May 5 to an apartment on Q Street near Memorial Hospital after a woman reported Crawford was under the influence of methamphetamine and attempted to stab someone with a pen. When officers arrived, a struggle between Crawford and four officers spilled onto the second-floor balcony.

Crawford was taken to a hospital — family says he spent time in a coma — before being booked into jail weeks later.

He filed a claim — the precursor to a lawsuit — alleging false arrest, assault and negligence on the part of Bakersfield police officers. The suit says Crawford was experiencing a “mental health crisis” during the incident.

Police released footage showing officers using fists, a baton and a Taser after Crawford, a large man, ignored commands and resisted arrest, according to the department. The baton strikes were to Crawford’s legs.