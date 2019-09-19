Man who admitted to helping bury body in Twin Oaks sentenced to time served

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted to helping bury the body of a woman shot and killed in the Twin Oaks area more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to time served and three years of probation.

Bret Stroud pleaded no contest last month to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and being an accessory, according to court records.

The shooting occurred in March 2017 when Cori Cotton drew a gun during an argument and shot 39-year-old Kristin Goldsberry twice in the head, investigators said in court documents.

Stroud told investigators he helped bury Goldsberry’s body in a shallow grave near a residence in the 19000 block of Back Canyon road.

Last month, Cotton, 35, pleaded no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. A trial in July ended in a mistrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict on murder and other charges.

Cotton’s sentencing is scheduled Oct. 1. She faces three years in prison.