BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Attorneys on Thursday said they’re ready for trial in the case of a man who told authorities he killed his daughter-in-law for dishonoring him.

A trial date of March 23 was confirmed for Jagjit Singh, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, 37.

The trial is estimated to last 15 days.

On Aug. 26, 2019, police were called to a house on Monache Meadows Drive in southwest Bakersfield and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face.

Singh, 67, told police he shot Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family, according to court filings. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, the documents said.

Singh told police he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.