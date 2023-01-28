BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it’s unknown if the 53-year-old man — whose name authorities have not released — was in the crosswalk when hit in the southbound lane. The suspect vehicle is described as dark-colored, possibly black, and may have major front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3101.