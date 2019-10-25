Man wanted in connection with stealing vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on suspicion of auto theft after police say he stole the victim’s keys from a convenience store and then stole the vehicle later the same day.

The keys were stolen from the Fastrip at 805 34th St., police said, and the vehicle from the 800 block of 33rd Street. The vehicle was recovered the next day in the 1400 block of Lake Street.

Police described the man as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, 220 to 230 pounds, heavy build, shaved black hair and black goatee. He wore a white Nike T-shirt with “Man Up” printed on the front, dark blue jogging pants and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Davis at 496-5710 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.