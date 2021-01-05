Man wanted on murder charge in Las Vegas has hearing in Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in connection with a killing in Las Vegas appeared in a Kern County courtroom Tuesday on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Raymond Berry, 31, is next due in court Jan. 25 on the stolen vehicle charge. Sheriff’s officials confirmed he’s also wanted on a murder charge. It’s unclear if he’ll be sent to Las Vegas to face that charge before the stolen vehicle case progresses.

Berry is held without bail due to the Las Vegas case and for violating post-release supervision, according to inmate records.