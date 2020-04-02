Man wanted on auto theft charges

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man whom police described as a “chronic thief” stole a vehicle and led police on a chase Tuesday night before getting away, the Tehachapi Police Department said.

Christopher Ronald Riley has been involved in or suspected of more than 20 auto thefts in the past four years, according to police. He frequents the Tehachapi and Mojave areas.

Riley is described as white, 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222.