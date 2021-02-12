Man wanted in vehicle burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for a vehicle burglary that happened earlier this month.

A surveillance image was released of the man police say committed the Feb. 3 burglary on South Chester Avenue. He’s described as white or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, medium height, medium build, dark goatee and wore a red baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, red and black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective J. Felgenhauer at 661-326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.