Man wanted in theft at tire company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are trying to identify a man caught on surveillance camera entering a tire company’s yard and stealing items.

The theft occurred Jan. 26 at Clerou Tire Co. on 21st Street when a man entered the company’s gated yard. He’s described as Hispanic, late 20s to early 30s, short to medium length black hair, mustache and was wearing a teal and black San Jose Sharks jersey, black hooded sweater under the jersey, gray gym shorts with a white stripe and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.