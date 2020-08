BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted for stealing from a business on Belle Terrace.

The theft happened June 8 at Munoz Cabinetry at 532 Belle Terrace, police said. The thief was described as Hispanic, 5-foot-7, medium build, short black hair and wore a blue T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.