Man wanted in theft at bike shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in a theft that occurred at a bike shop.

The theft happened at Snider’s Cyclery in the 2700 block of Union Avenue, police said. Police described the thief as Hispanic, in his 30s, slim build, 5-foot-7, bald, brown eyes, with tattoo lettering on the underside of his right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the thief’s identity is asked to call Detective Tramel at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.