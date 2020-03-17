Breaking News
Man wanted in surveillance camera theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man spotted on video trying to open a car’s doors is wanted for stealing the surveillance camera that filmed him.

Police said the theft occurred Jan. 9 in the 1800 block of 3rd Street. The man is described as white, in his 20s, slim build and was wearing a black hat, dark blue hoodie with a white design on the chest and back and black jeans.

The vehicle the man arrived in is a 2000s-model silver Honda, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

