Man wanted in storage unit burglary, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a storage unit burglary in northwest Bakersfield.

The burglary happened in the 3000 block of Calloway Drive, police said. The man is described as white, 25 to 35 with a short beard and numerous tattoos.

He drove a gray Jeep Wrangler with temporary plate BM72B15, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.