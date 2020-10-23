Man wanted in storage facility burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who burglarized a storage facility last month.

The burglary happened at about 8:45 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 4000 block of Wible Road, police said. The man is described as white or Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, medium build and was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, gray tank top and black face mask. He has numerous tattoos on his left arm, one of which appears to be a skull or face.

Anyone with information regarding the burglar’s identity is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.