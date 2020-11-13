Man wanted in south Bakersfield sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in south Bakersfield.

The incident happened Oct. 23 on Wible Road, north of Wilson Road, according to police. The man is described as Hispanic or white, slim build, black hair and was wearing a black and white snapback hat, black shirt with a white squared logo in the front, black sweatshirt with a zipper, black jeans, red and black Nike shoes, blue backpack, red fanny pack and white earphones.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective J. Martin at 661-326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.