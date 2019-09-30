Man wanted in robbery of Mojave restaurant

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — An armed man robbed a restaurant in Mojave last week.

The man entered the Wienerschnitzel at 16246 Sierra Highway at about 9:45 p.m. Sept. 24 and brandished a handgun, according to sheriff’s officials. He demanded money from an employee then ran from the restaurant.

The robber is described as black, 18 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, brown eyes and wore a white bandanna, black and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding the robber’s identity is asked to call Senior Deputy J. Webb at 868-6372, the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.