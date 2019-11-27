Man wanted in robbery at south Bakersfield restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at a restaurant in south Bakersfield over the summer.

Police said the man used force in stealing a purse from a woman inside Tacos El Dorado at 1549 White Lane. The robbery occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Surveillance images of the man have been released. He’s described as black, in his early 20s, 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall with a slim build. He wore a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.