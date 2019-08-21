Man wanted in robbery at Kohl’s store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted in connection with a strong-arm robbery at a department store last month.

The robbery occurred at about 6:25 p.m. July 9 at the Kohl’s at 5385 Gosford Road, police said.

The man is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, short black hair, brown eyes, short-trimmed beard and wore a red plaid shirt and tan shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.