BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man burglarized a home in northwest Bakersfield and police are asking for help identifying him.

The burglary happened in the 11000 block of Corbett Canyon Drive and the man, caught on camera, is described as white, in his 20s, medium build, with short brown hair, mustache and beard, police said. He rode a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Miller at 661-342-8360.