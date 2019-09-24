Man wanted in theft at pawn shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in the theft of jewelry at a downtown pawn shop.

The theft occurred Friday at Globe Loan Jewelry Co. at 1130 19th St., police said.

The man is described as 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black longsleeve shirt, black shorts and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.