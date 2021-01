BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with several business burglaries on Chester Avenue.

The man is described as Hispanic, early 20s, about 5-foot-8, average build, short black hair, neck tattoos and wore a navy blue jacket, blue pants and black Nike shoes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective F. Barrales at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.