Man wanted in Ming Avenue business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly burglarized a business on Ming Avenue and police are asking for help identifying him.

Police said the burglary happened July 22 in the 4400 block of Ming Avenue and was committed by a man described as Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5 feet 7 inches, about 150 pounds, with short black hair and fade haircut. He wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, black gloves and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.