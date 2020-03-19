Man wanted in hit-and-run crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in a hit-and-run crash from January.

No one was injured in the crash that occurred in a business’s parking lot in the 3000 block of Brundage Lane, police said.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5-foot-9, medium build and was wearing a black work shirt and jeans. He left the scene in a gray older model Mercedes-Benz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 326-3960 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.