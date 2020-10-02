Man wanted in hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in southwest Bakersfield.

A man who possibly goes by the name of “Sonny” is wanted in connection with the Sept. 12 crash on Gosford Road, north of White Lane, police said. The crash resulted in major injuries.

The man is described as Middle Eastern or Indian, in his mid-20s, has black hair in a fade-style cut and wore a light-colored white and blue collared T-shirt and light-colored blue jeans. He drove a gray 2015 Toyota Camry that was left at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to call Officer Dollschnieder at 661-326-3957 or 661-327-7111.