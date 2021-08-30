Man wanted in hate crime investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault and hate crime investigation.

The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m. Aug. 8 at the FoodsCo on Haley Street, police said. The man is described as Black, in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, medium build, and wore a gray shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective A. Paiz at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.